TEXT-S&P ratings - Crimea (Autonomous Republic of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 10 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Crimea (Autonomous Republic of) ------------------------ 10-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/-- Country: Ukraine

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Jul-2012 B/-- B/--

16-Mar-2010 B-/-- B-/--

25-Feb-2009 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

24-Oct-2008 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================