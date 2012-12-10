FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P reports on effects Of Hurricane Sandy on reinsurers
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 10, 2012 / 2:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P reports on effects Of Hurricane Sandy on reinsurers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 10 - Despite uncertainties regarding final loss totals from Hurricane Sandy, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services expects only a limited ratings impact on insurers and reinsurers exposed to such losses, according to a report, “Hurricane Sandy Brings Unexpected Risks But Limited Credit Impact For (Re)Insurers”, published Dec. 7, 2012, on RatingsDirect.

Hurricane Sandy could upend some previous beliefs regarding catastrophe losses. First, assumptions about automobile-related losses were more benign than the actual losses from Sandy’s flood-related damage. Also, basis risk for nontraditional reinsurance products such as industry loss warranties may have been underestimated.

“We expect losses to reduce the (re)insurance industry’s 2012 earnings, but not to impair industry capital,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Jason Porter. “We will continue to monitor loss information as it becomes available to determine if any companies deplete both annual earnings and at least 5% to 10% of capital, at which point we may reevaluate our ratings.” Mr. Porter gives further details in a CreditMatters TV episode available at:

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.