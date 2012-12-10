FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - HYPO NOE Gruppe Bank AG
#Credit Markets
December 10, 2012 / 2:46 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - HYPO NOE Gruppe Bank AG

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 10 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- HYPO NOE Gruppe Bank AG -------------------------------- 10-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Negative/A-1 Country: Austria

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: A46870

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-May-2009 A/A-1 A/A-1

02-Apr-2007 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

===============================================================================

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Lower Austria (State of) (Unsolicited Ratings)

Rating Rating Date

CHF500 mil 2.25% bnds due 08/02/2017 AA 20-Sep-2012

CHF500 mil 2.625% nts due 02/07/2017 AA 20-Sep-2012

CHF300 mil 2.875% nts due 02/22/2016 AA 20-Sep-2012

EUR4 bil med-term note Prog 06/19/2009: sr

unsecd A 17-Aug-2010

EUR4 bil med-term note Prog 06/19/2009: sub BBB 24-Jul-2012

EUR4 bil med-term note Prog 06/19/2009: S-T

debt A-1 17-Aug-2010

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
