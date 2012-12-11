TEXT-S&P summary: Edwards Group Ltd.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Edwards will generate moderately positive FOCF in 2013 and report largely stable revenues and margins year on year. It also factors in our expectation that Edwards’ adjusted gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio in 2013 is likely to remain at about 4x.

We could consider raising the rating if Edwards maintained a conservative financial policy, including an adjusted gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 3x and generation of sizable FOCF through the cycle. A more diverse revenue mix and less volatile margins would also likely support ratings upside.

Ratings downside could materialize if Edwards’ credit metrics or liquidity were to deteriorate significantly from their current levels. Although not likely in our view at this stage, such a scenario could result from large shareholder distributions, a substantial industry downturn, or sizable acquisitions beyond the group’s existing footprint of products and services. In particular, we would view negative FOCF generation of more than GBP30 million on a 12-month basis as not in line with the current rating.

