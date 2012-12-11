TEXT-S&P ratings - Foodcorp (Proprietary) Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 11 -

Ratings -- Foodcorp (Proprietary) Ltd. ---------------------------- 11-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Watch Dev/-- Country: South Africa

Primary SIC: Food

preparations,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Mar-2010 B-/-- B-/--

01-May-2008 B/-- B/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR390 mil 8.75% bnds due 03/01/2018 B-/WatchD 21-Feb-2011