TEXT-S&P ratings - Mriya Agro Holding PLC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 11 -

Ratings -- Mriya Agro Holding PLC --------------------------------- 11-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/-- Country: Ukraine

Primary SIC: General farms,

primarily crop

Mult. CUSIP6: 62476F

Mult. CUSIP6: 62476K

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Apr-2011 B/-- B/--

02-Nov-2010 B-/-- B-/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$250 mil 10.95% bnds due 03/30/2016 B 02-Nov-2010