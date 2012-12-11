TEXT-S&P ratings - Mriya Agro Holding PLC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 11 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Mriya Agro Holding PLC --------------------------------- 11-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/-- Country: Ukraine
Primary SIC: General farms,
primarily crop
Mult. CUSIP6: 62476F
Mult. CUSIP6: 62476K
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Apr-2011 B/-- B/--
02-Nov-2010 B-/-- B-/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$250 mil 10.95% bnds due 03/30/2016 B 02-Nov-2010