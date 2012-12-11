TEXT-S&P ratings - Ukrainian Agrarian Investments S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 11 -

==============================================================================

Ratings -- Ukrainian Agrarian Investments S.A. -------------------- 11-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/-- Country: Ukraine

Primary SIC: General farms,

primarily crop

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

31-Jul-2012 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================