TEXT-S&P revises Mriya Agro Holding outlook to neg; 'B' rtg afrmd

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 11 -

Overview

-- We lowered our long-term sovereign rating on Ukraine to ‘B’ from ‘B+', assigned a negative outlook to the long-term rating, and lowered our transfer and convertibility assessment on Ukraine on Dec. 7, 2012.

-- We consider that Ukrainian farming company Mriya Agro Holding PLC has high country risk exposure to Ukraine, because a large portion of its revenue base is domestic.

-- We are revising our outlook on Mriya to negative from stable and affirming our ‘B’ long-term rating on the company.

-- The negative outlook on Mriya reflects that on Ukraine. Under our criteria, the long-term rating on Ukraine constrains the ratings on Mriya, based on our view that Mriya bears high exposure to country risk in Ukraine.

Rating Action

On Dec. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook to negative from stable on Ukraine farming company Mriya Agro Holding PLC. At the same time, we affirmed our ‘B’ long-term corporate credit rating on the company.

Rationale

Our outlook change follows the lowering of the long-term sovereign ratings and transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment on Ukraine on Dec. 7, 2012 (see “Long-Term Rating On Ukraine Lowered To ‘B’ On External Financing Needs; Outlook Negative,” published on Ratings Direct on the Global Credit Portal).

In accordance with our criteria, a company’s local currency long-term rating may exceed the level of the long-term rating and T&C assessment on the related sovereign only if in our opinion the company is significantly sheltered from sovereign and country risk factors (see ”2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, , published April 15, 2008, and “Methodology: Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments,” published May 18, 2009). We take the view that Mriya is not particularly well-insulated from sovereign and country risks to obtain ratings that exceed our T&C assessment on Ukraine. We base our opinion on the concentration of the company’s operating assets in Ukraine and its inability, in our view, to repay foreign debt with cash flow generated by offshore subsidiaries or through foreign parent support.

The rating on Mriya continues to reflect our assessment of the company’s business risk and financial risk profiles as “weak” and “highly leveraged,” respectively. Our assessment of Mriya’s business risk primarily reflects its participation in the volatile agricultural industry and the high risk, in our view, of doing business in Ukraine. Moreover, Mriya’s operating performance and cash flow could weaken if the Ukrainian government were to interfere in agricultural markets in the future, including by imposing new restrictions on export sales. In addition, the highly seasonal nature of Mriya’s business and the unpredictability of weather patterns are key risks for the company and the rating. Many of these risks are largely out of the company’s control.

Still, we acknowledge Mriya’s position as one of the largest Ukrainian farming companies, with a significant land bank and a track record of smooth operating performance. The company also has sound crop diversity, in our view, which mitigates commodity price fluctuations and weather conditions. This diversity also enables Mriya to post operating margins in excess of 50%.

We assess Mriya’s financial risk profile as highly leveraged. Mriya’s credit quality continues to be constrained by what we see as an aggressive expansion strategy and liquidity risks stemming from its investment program. Significant investment plans make the company’s free cash flow generation structurally weak because they absorb internally generated cash and require additional external financing.

Liquidity

Mriya’s liquidity is “adequate,” as our criteria define the term, helped by its $250 million five-year bond issue in early 2011. We expect headroom under the company’s covenants to remain adequate. However, we acknowledge that capital expenditure (capex) will be higher than anticipated in fiscal 2012, at more than $180 million. We could revise our liquidity qualifier to “less than adequate” if capex increased in 2013 and in turn caused our ratio of liquidity sources to uses for Mriya to fall below 1.2x.

Outlook

The negative outlook on Mriya mirrors that on Ukraine. Under our criteria, the long-term sovereign rating and T&C assessment on Ukraine constrain the rating on Mriya, based on our view that its cash flow generation is sensitive to country risk.

A downgrade of Ukraine to ‘B-’ or lower would trigger a downgrade of Mriya by a similar number of notches.

We could also lower our rating on Mriya if it faced unexpected and far-reaching regulation changes that hamper its business risk or financial risk profiles or if its liquidity position deteriorated as a result of continuous negative operating cash flow due to overexpansion. In addition, a deterioration of debt protection metrics with adjusted debt to EBITDA exceeding 3x would trigger a negative rating action.

Ratings stability for Mriya, all else being equal, would depend on a revision of the outlook to stable on Ukraine.

Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008

-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011

-- Methodology: Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May 18, 2009

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- Long-Term Rating On Ukraine Lowered To ‘B’ On External Financing Needs; Outlook Negative, Dec. 7, 2012

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action

To From

Mriya Agro Holding PLC

Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/--

Senior Unsecured

Foreign Currency B B

Recovery Rating 4 4