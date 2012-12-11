TEXT-S&P summary: London & Quadrant Housing Trust

Dec 11 -

Summary analysis -- London & Quadrant Housing Trust --------------- 11-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Housing programs

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Nov-2012 AA/-- AA/--

13-Aug-2009 AA-/-- AA-/--

19-Dec-2008 A+/-- A+/--

Rationale

The ‘AA’ rating on London and Quadrant Housing Trust (L&Q) is based on its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at ‘aa-'. In our opinion, there is also a “moderately high” likelihood that the government of the U.K. (AAA/Stable/A-1+ unsolicited rating)--working through the social housing regulator, the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA)--would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to L&Q in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view of a “moderately high” likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of L&Q‘s:

-- “Important” role for the U.K. government and its public policy mandate; and

-- “Strong” link with the U.K. government, demonstrated by the government’s track record of providing strong credit support in times of need.

L&Q, based in London with properties in and around the South East of England, is one of the largest and best managed associations in the U.K. With a portfolio of about 69,000 properties, L&Q provides housing services across the residential housing spectrum. Currently, about 83% of the groups revenues come from the provision of general needs and supported housing rentals, with 3.5% from intermediate key worker housing and shared ownership, and 12.5% from market rent and market sale.

L&Q’s SACP is supported by the trust’s very strong business profile, which in turn is bolstered by its concentrated operations in the Greater London area and the strengths of L&Q’s management. A history of good operating performance, demonstrated by low voids and reasonable performance in managing arrears, also provides support to our view.

Our view of L&Q’s very strong business profile is grounded further in what we view as low industry risk and the extremely strong demand for affordable housing services in London. We also understand that L&Q will grow its exposure to market-related activity in the form of shared ownership sales, development-for-market rent, and outright sale. This strategic change in the sector at large is a result of the reduced availability of government grants to fund new social housing development and the need to grow surpluses to cross-subsidize investments in social housing. We believe that this will be supported by L&Q’s very strong business and economic fundamentals, based on the concentration of its asset base in London, where demand levels and asset prices are significantly higher than in the rest of the U.K. What also distinguishes L&Q from other peers is its management’s demonstrated capability to adapt to the changing environment, and use the inherent flexibility in the group’s business model to ensure efficient use of its portfolio.

Constraints to our assessment include L&Q’s growing exposure to market-related activity in the form of shared-ownership sales, development for market rent and outright sale, and the possible negative effects of welfare reform--particularly the cap on benefit payments coupled with direct payments to tenants.

In our view, L&Q’s financial profile is strong, supported by adequate financial performance, measured by reported EBITDA margins of 47% in 2012 (average 2009-2012: 36%). However, when adjusted for capitalized repairs (the figure we use for our analysis), EBITDA margin drops to 28% in 2012. The debt profile, which reflects L&Q’s ability to service and repay debt from Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted EBITDA, is strong, with debt to adjusted EBITDA at 17.1x. While we would also expect margin to follow an upward trend, as typically margin for market-related activity is higher, we factor this risk of increased volatility into our analysis of the financial profile. Depending on the speed of the plan’s implementation, we could see greater levels of volatility in the EBITDA margin, as well as higher levels of cash generation if projects are managed well and market conditions are supportive.

Liquidity

In our opinion, L&Q’s liquidity profile is very strong. This reflects the available sources of funds in the next 12 months covering expected uses of funds by a factor of 1.8x. Good access to committed bank lines of about GBP224 million from U.K. high street banks and strong cash positions (GBP294 million) due to pre-funding--via a bond issue in March 2012--support this position.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that L&Q will continue to generate strong and stable margins on its social housing portfolio while increasing its exposure to market-based activity. This is supported by high demand for its services in the Greater London area. Under our base-case scenario, we expect L&Q to generate higher levels of cash from its wider--but potentially more risky--product provision to support investment levels and ultimately, partially reduce leverage levels.

The rating on L&Q could come under pressure if we see an increase in business risk beyond a corresponding increase in cash generation. Should this occur, we could revise our view of L&Q’s management strength.

We could raise the rating if L&Q generates significantly stronger EBITDA-to-revenue margin, which would ultimately reduce its leverage. However, we view this as unlikely.

