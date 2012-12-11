TEXT-S&P summary: India (Republic of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 11 -

==============================================================================

Summary analysis -- India (Republic of) (Unsolicited Ratings) ----- 11-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: India

Primary SIC: Sovereign

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Jan-2007 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

02-Feb-2005 BB+/B BB+/B

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on India reflect the country’s favorable long-term growth prospects, moderately deep capital markets, and high level of foreign exchange reserves. India’s large fiscal deficits and debt and its lower middle-income economy constrain the ratings.

We expect India’s real GDP per capita to grow by a moderately strong 4.1% in fiscal 2013 (ending March 31, 2013), compared with about an average 6% over the past five years, but down from 8% in the middle of the last decade. In our view, the country’s favorable demography and the increasing middle-class will underscore its medium-term growth prospects, which will support the ratings.

India’s external position remains resilient despite a deterioration since fiscal 2006. The country’s foreign currency reserves cover about six months of current account payments, down from eight months in 2008 and 2009. Similarly, the country’s net external liability position has risen to about 50% of current account receipts. However, about one-third of total external liabilities consist of foreign direct investment, which is less problematic than debt in most scenarios. Currency flexibility also offers some buffer against volatile external flows.

The current account deficit widened significantly to 4.1% of GDP in fiscal 2012 from 2.7% in the previous fiscal year. We expect it to remain high at about 4.0% in fiscal 2013. Exports are likely to shrink 12%, by our estimate, therefore the country’s ratio of gross external financing needs to current account receipts plus international reserves will marginally increase to 90% in fiscal 2013 from 89% in fiscal 2012. Greater dependence on external portfolio equity flows increases the vulnerability of the economy to external shocks.

High fiscal deficits and a heavy debt burden remain the most significant rating constraints. Given the political cycle--with the next elections to be held by May 2014--and the current political gridlock, we expect only modest progress in fiscal and public sector reforms. Such reforms include reducing fuel and fertilizer subsidies, introducing a nationwide goods and services tax, and easing of restrictions on foreign ownership in various sectors such as banking, insurance, and retail.

The 13th Finance Commission recommended that the general government (central and state governments) deficit be reduced to 5.4% of GDP and the debt burden to 68% of GDP by fiscal 2015. The central government’s own medium-term fiscal policy envisages reducing the deficit to 4.5% in fiscal 2014 from an estimated 5.9% in fiscal 2012. However, in our opinion, these targets may be beyond the reach of the current government, particularly if global oil prices increase significantly. In our analysis, we use a broader concept of public finances than the Finance Commission. Under our definition, we expect the general government’s fiscal deficit to decline to 8.3% of GDP in fiscal 2013, from our estimate of 8.4% in fiscal 2012, and continue to decline gradually over the medium term. We expect consolidated gross general government debt to increase to 73% of GDP in fiscal 2013 on the back of 8.1% nominal GDP growth. Interest payments will likely consume about 25% of general government revenue. Broadly, India’s fiscal profile is a rating weakness.

In our opinion, high inflation--despite some moderation--remains a risk to India’s macroeconomic growth and moderately low real interest rates. The Wholesale Price Index, which peaked at 12.4% in 2009, remained high at 7.2% in October 2012. A new Consumer Price Index series, which started in January 2012, indicates somewhat higher price growth at 9.6% in the same month. Despite a recent announcement by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI, India’s central bank) that it plans to ease monetary policy, we believe the bank will be able to keep annual inflation below 10%. Some recent price increases are not cyclical, but represent structural changes, such as growth of the middle class and consequent shifts in dietary patterns, and increasing government total borrowing requirements.

Outlook

The negative outlook signals at least a one-in-three likelihood of a downgrade within the next 24 months. A downgrade is likely if India’s economic growth prospects dim, its external position deteriorates, its political climate worsens, or fiscal reforms slow.

On the other hand, the ratings could stabilize again if the government implements initiatives to reduce structural fiscal deficits and to improve the investment climate. Fiscal measures could include an increase in domestic fuel and fertilizer prices and more efficient use of subsidies, or early implementation of the proposed goods and service tax.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Will India Be The First BRIC Fallen Angel?, June 8, 2012

-- Outlook On India Revised To Negative On Slow Fiscal Progress, Deteriorating Economic Indicators; ‘BBB-’ Rating Affirmed, April 25, 2012

-- Outlooks: The Sovereign Credit Weathervane, 2011/2012 Update, April 18, 2012

-- Several Factors Could Weigh On India’s Current Stable Sovereign Rating In 2012, Feb. 6, 2012

-- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011