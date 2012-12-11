TEXT-Fitch affirms ABP Finance at 'BBB+';outlook stable

Dec 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed ABP Finance PLC’s (ABP Finance or the issuer) senior unsecured notes and programme ratings, as follows:

GBP5bn Note Issuance Programme: ‘BBB+'; Outlook Stable

GBP500m fixed rate bonds, maturing 2026: ‘BBB+'; Outlook Stable

The ‘BBB+’ ratings reflect the resilient operating profile and stable performance in 2012 of Associated British Ports Acquisitions Limited (ABPA, or the borrower) and its subsidiaries, as well as the refinancing risk associated with the company over the next few years and the relatively high leverage profile of the company in the medium term.

ABPA’s resilient operating profile is underscored by its dominant position with respect to imports and exports in to and out of the UK which, as an island nation, is naturally dependent on sea trade. The geographical diversification of ABP’s ports, as well as the granularity of its income stream in terms of customer and cargo-type exposures provides a significant part of the explanation of the company’s resilience. ABP’s ports are characterised as being located near key industrial facilities that either import raw materials or export manufactured goods through them. ABP further strengthens ties with such key industrial customers by following a strategy of jointly investing in facilities on its land to serve the specific needs of these customers and, as such, it benefits from relatively high contract renewal rates.

The company employs a ‘landlord’ business model, stripping out volatility related to operating risk from its business. As such, its cash flow largely comprises relatively stable rental payments for the use of its facilities. The ‘take-or-pay’ arrangements that feature in approximately 45% of contracts by value provide the company’s cash flow with significant protection against cargo volume declines.

The borrower’s progress during 2012 in starting to refinance its three-year GBP850m term loan is in line with last year’s forecast, with the outstanding balance of this facility having reduced by GBP250m. Although it only raised GBP200m in new debt, compared with the GBP250m it planned to raise last year, ABPA has repaid a further GBP50m using cash raised from the sale of its share of Tilbury Container Port in January 2011. Furthermore, the debt raised is sterling-denominated, avoiding the need for a cross-currency swap, pays a floating rate of interest, meaning that it is not necessary to unwind a corresponding portion of the in-place legacy interest rate swap, and has a 20-year term compared with the 10-year debt envisaged last year.

While developments during 2012 have been encouraging, ABPA still needs to refinance the remaining GBP600m of its three-year term loan over the next two years and Fitch expects the company to have substantially covered this maturity by the end of 2013.

Financial metrics are slightly stronger in the near term than forecast last year, due to the GBP50m term loan cash repayment as well as lower capex and working capital facility drawings. However, forecasts into the medium term are broadly in line with last year, with Fitch net debt/EBITDAR - which is adjusted to reflect the mark-to-market swap break payment Fitch views to have been crystallised by the company when entering into an offsetting swap in 2011 - peaking at 7.8x and stabilising at a level of around 7.5x, and the Fitch annuity DSCR stabilising around 1.50x after hitting a minimum level of 1.40x in Fitch’s rating case.

The refinancing risk that the company still faces implies that a positive rating action is unlikely in the near term. A negative rating action may result if the GBP600m outstanding of the 2014 term loan maturity is not substantially covered by end-2013, or if ABPA’s cash flow proves less resilient in the face of a continued economic downturn than Fitch would expect. Once the company has successfully negotiated its near-term refinancing risk, Fitch would consider an upgrade to a ‘A’ category rating if the company can deleverage in the medium term in line with Fitch’s expectations.

Fitch’s key rating factor attribute assessments for ABP Finance are unchanged from last year, as follows:

Revenue - Volume: Stronger

Revenue - Price: Stronger

Infrastructure & Renewal: Stronger

Debt Structure: Mid-Range

Debt Service & Counterparty: Mid-Range