TEXT-S&P ratings - Uganda (Republic of)
December 11, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Uganda (Republic of)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 11 -

Ratings -- Uganda (Republic of) ----------------------------------- 11-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/B Country: Uganda

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Dec-2008 B+/B B+/B

