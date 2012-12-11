TEXT-Fitch:Economic stress continues to weaken European infrastructure

Dec 11 - Fitch Ratings explains in a series of recently published reports that the prolonged economic weakness in European economies and the impact that this has on consumer demand and public sector spending continues to erode the core stability of the infrastructure sector. The medium-term prospects for specific infrastructure assets vary significantly and are determined mainly by a combination of the economic and political dynamics of the host country, the asset’s type and its relative importance and the asset’s financial and operational flexibility.

Reduced economic activity in southern Europe is having a pronounced effect on infrastructure assets there, particularly in the transportation sector. For example, 2012 has witnessed some dramatic declines in traffic levels on major toll road networks in southern Europe, justifying Fitch’s decision in June 2012 to revise the Outlook for this category or assets to Negative (from Stable). Traffic declines of over 10% have impacted Brisa in Portugal and Abertis in Spain reflecting multiples of GDP decline as road users reduce consumption in response to public sector austerity measures. Atlantia in Italy has also experienced weak traffic although not to the same degree. Although Fitch does not expect declines of this scale to occur in 2013, it forecasts traffic in southern Europe to remain weak and for any recovery to take many years. By contrast, the performance of the major toll road networks in France has been relatively stable, with only modest traffic declines.