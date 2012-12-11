FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch rates Corpus Christi, Texas' $224MM Utility System Junior Lien Revs 'A+';outlook stable
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 11, 2012 / 2:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates Corpus Christi, Texas' $224MM Utility System Junior Lien Revs 'A+';outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 11 -

Fitch Ratings assigns an ‘A+’ rating to the following Corpus Christi, Texas (the city) revenue bonds:

--Approximately $154.9 million utility system junior lien revenue and refunding bonds, series 2012;

--Approximately $68.6 million utility system junior lien revenue improvement bonds, series 2012.

The bonds are expected to sell via negotiated sale on Dec. 12, 2012. Proceeds will be used to refund approximately $108 million prior lien bonds, to pay for various utility capital improvements, and pay issuance costs.

In addition, Fitch affirms its ‘AA-’ rating on the following outstanding revenue bonds:

--Approximately $384 million (net of refunding) waterworks and sewer system capital improvement revenue bonds (prior lien bonds).

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.