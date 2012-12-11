FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rpt:A case for more disclosure, transparency from US banks
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rpt:A case for more disclosure, transparency from US banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 11 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services believes that investors in financial institutions are best served when they can base their decisions on an analysis of data that are consistently and transparently presented and have uniform definitions of critical financial measures. We find that current U.S. bank disclosures lack completeness, transparency, and consistency, which impedes financial analysis and hinders greater confidence and stability in the industry.

In the article, titled “A Case For Greater Disclosure, Transparency, And Uniformity In U.S. Banks’ Financial Reporting,” we take a look at a few of the areas where we believe U.S. financial institutions can enhance their public disclosures almost immediately.

“Given that banking is essential to an interconnected global economy, more transparent and detailed disclosures are necessary, in our view,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Stuart Plesser.

Some key areas where we believe U.S. publicly available financial disclosures may be improved include loan loss reserves by category, assumptions behind loan reserve calculations and loss estimation, loan-to-value ratios for real estate portfolios, refreshed data on troubled debt restructurings, consistent value at risk disclosure, and investment portfolio details.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.