TEXT-S&P assesses likely overcollat level for JHF's series 68 notes
December 12, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P assesses likely overcollat level for JHF's series 68 notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 12 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that it has analyzed the preliminary pool of receivables relating to Japan Housing Finance Agency‘s(JHF; AA-/Negative/A-1+) series 68 fixed-rate residential mortgage-secured pass-through notes on the assumption that it would assign a preliminary rating.

Based on information available as of Dec. 12, 2012, we expect the transaction to have overcollateralization of about 21.4% of the total pool (about 27.22% of the notes), and we consider this sufficient for our ‘AAA (sf)’ rating assignment. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of a preliminary rating or a level of overcollateralization that differs from the above. We will assign a preliminary rating to the transaction in mid-December.

The issuance is scheduled for late December 2012. (The exact terms of the notes will be finalized in mid-December.)

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

“Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,” Nov. 29, 2012

“Performance Watch: JHF And GHLC Residential Mortgage-Secured Pass-Through Notes,” Sept. 10, 2012

“Recoveries From Defaulted Japan Housing Finance Agency Loans Are 60% To 70%,” Aug. 27, 2012

“Japan Housing Finance Agency Structured Notes: Structure And Issuance Data Updated For 2012,” April 30, 2012

“Japan RMBS: Post-Disaster Outlook Is Stable For Most RMBS Deals In Fiscal 2012,” April 9, 2012

“Japanese Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of Major Macroeconomic Factors,” April 6, 2012

“S&P Clarifies Potential Impact On Ratings On JHF’s Structured Notes From Its Proposed Imputed Promises Criteria,” March 7, 2012

“Request For Comment: Methodology For Rating Debt Issues Based On Imputed Promises,” Feb. 10, 2012

“Principles Of Credit Ratings,” Feb. 16, 2011

“Rating Methodology For Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities In Japan,” Aug. 19, 2007

