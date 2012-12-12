TEXT-Fitch cuts, drops Cajamar's mortgage covered bonds rtgs;asgns CRU's CH rtgs

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 12 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded and withdrawn Cajamar Caja Rural, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito’s (Cajamar, ‘BB’/ Stable/‘B’ withdrawn) mortgage covered bonds (cedulas hipotecarias or CH) to ‘BBB’/Stable and at the same time it has assigned ratings to Cajas Rurales Unidas’ (CRU, ‘BB’/ Stable/‘B’) mortgage covered bonds of ‘BBB’/Stable.

The rating actions follow the merger in November 2012 of Cajamar and Caja Rural del Mediterraneo Ruralcaja, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito (Ruralcaja, unrated) forming CRU (‘BB’/Stable/‘B’), and Fitch’s withdrawal of Cajamar’s rating (see “Fitch Rates Grupo Cajas Rurales Unidas ‘BB’/Stable”, published on 11 December 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

Cajamar is the leading and larger entity of this merger process contributing 77% of the merged entity cover pool, and Fitch understands that CRU policies and procedures are managed and highly influenced by Cajamar. Given the current regulatory changes for Spanish banks, the integration process of the two entities took longer than anticipated (see “Fitch Places Grupo Cooperativo Cajamar on Rating Watch Negative on Merger Plans” dated 29 February 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Cajamar’s Issuer Default Rating (IDR) was initially placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) in February 2012 following the merger plans with Ruralcaja.

As a consequence of this merger process, all the assets and liabilities of the two merging entities have been transferred to CRU in November 2012. In relation to the mortgage cover pool and the outstanding CH as of October 2012, this merger implies an increase of the mortgage cover pool to EUR18.8bn from EUR14.4bn and the same volume of CHs at EUR6.1bn as Ruralcaja had never issued any CH, resulting in a total over collateralisation (OC) of 208%.

In line with Fitch’s covered bonds criteria for ‘B’ short-term rated Spanish issuers and in the absence of contractual minimum levels of OC, the agency applies a 30% haircut on the lowest OC observed of the past 12 months (208.4% as of October 2012) to derive a total OC credited level of 145.9% within its analysis.

Fitch considers CRU’ CH to be materially exposed to maturity mismatches, as the cover assets have a weighted-average (WA) residual life of 11.5 years, compared to a shorter WA residual life of 4.3 years for the hard bullet CH. The newly merged cover pool composition is in line with that of Cajamar’s cover pool, with residential assets representing 53% of the total cover pool, commercial assets 29% and land and developers 6% and 13% respectively. Fitch believes the credit quality of the newly merged cover pool has not materially changed. Fitch calculated a total cover pool WA default rate of 32.9% and a WA recovery rate of 43.2%, resulting in a WA loss rate of 18.7% in a ‘BBB’ stress environment.

A downgrade of CRU Long-Term IDR would cause a downgrade of equal magnitude of the CH rating. This is because the ‘BBB’/Stable CH rating already exhausts the maximum uplift above the IDR of ‘BB’/Stable, based on a Fitch Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 1 (very high discontinuity risk). In addition, the ‘BBB’ rating on CRU’s CH would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the relied upon OC between the total mortgage book and outstanding CH dropped below Fitch’s ‘BBB’ breakeven OC ratio of 65.1%.

The Fitch breakeven OC for a given covered bonds rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable.