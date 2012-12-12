TEXT-S&P ratings - Riga (City of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 12 -

Ratings -- Riga (City of) ----------------------------------------- 12-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Positive/A-2 Country: Latvia

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Dec-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

23-Dec-2011 BB+/B BB+/B

11-Aug-2009 BB/B BB/B

24-Feb-2009 BB+/B BB+/B

11-Nov-2008 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

