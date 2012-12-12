FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P upgrades hibu to 'CC';outlook negative
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 12, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P upgrades hibu to 'CC';outlook negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 -

Overview

-- U.K.-based international publisher of classified directories hibu PLC (hibu) has announced an agreement with the lenders of its 2006 credit facilities to settle all of these lenders’ claims.

-- We are therefore raising our long-term corporate credit rating on hibu to ‘CC’ from ‘SD’ (selective default).

-- The negative outlook reflects our view of the likelihood of us downgrading hibu to ‘D’ (default) if it implements a credit-dilutive restructuring or postpones upcoming interest payments on its 2009 facility beyond the fifth business day following the scheduled due date.

Rating Action

On Dec. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised to ‘CC’ from ‘SD’ (selective default) its long-term corporate credit rating on U.K.-based international publisher of classified directories hibu PLC (hibu). The outlook is negative.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.