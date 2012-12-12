TEXT-S&P ratings - Kredyt Bank S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 12 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Kredyt Bank S.A. (Unsolicited Ratings) ----------------- 12-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Poland

Local currency NRpi/--/--

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Dec-2012 NR/-- --/--

13-Dec-2011 BBpi/-- --/--

===============================================================================