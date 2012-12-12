TEXT-S&P ratings - Kredyt Bank S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 12 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Kredyt Bank S.A. (Unsolicited Ratings) ----------------- 12-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Poland
Local currency NRpi/--/--
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-Dec-2012 NR/-- --/--
13-Dec-2011 BBpi/-- --/--
===============================================================================