TEXT-S&P revises Catalyst Sheffield SPUR outlook to negative
December 12, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 12 -

Overview

-- U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle Catalyst Higher Education (Sheffield) PLC (ProjectCo) has suffered an unexpected drop in occupancy for the 2012/2013 academic year.

-- This will place pressure on ProjectCo’s cash flows in 2013.

-- We are therefore revising the outlook on the Standard & Poor’s underlying rating (SPUR) to negative from stable and affirming the SPUR at ‘BBB’.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that the project’s future cash flows may be weaker and more volatile than we previously anticipated.

Rating Action

On Dec. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised the outlook to negative from stable on the Standard & Poor’s underlying rating (SPUR) on the debt issued by U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle Catalyst Higher Education (Sheffield) PLC (ProjectCo). The debt comprises GBP156.8 million in senior secured bonds due December 2045. At the same time, we affirmed the SPUR at ‘BBB’.

The ‘AA-’ long-term issue rating on the debt remains unchanged, reflecting the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of payment of scheduled interest and principal on the bonds provided by Assured Guarantee (Europe) Ltd. (AGE; AA-/Stable/--). The outlook on the issue rating is stable, in line with that on AGE.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
