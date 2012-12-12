TEXT-Fitch affirms Georgia at 'BB-', utlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Georgia’s Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at ‘BB-'. The Outlooks on the ratings are Stable. The agency has also affirmed the Country Ceiling at ‘BB’ and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at ‘B’. The senior unsecured debt rating has been affirmed at ‘BB-'.

RATING RATIONALE

The affirmation reflects Georgia’s strong economic growth (the fastest among Fitch-rated Emerging Europe sovereigns in 2012), in spite of a weak global economy, as well as moderate and falling government debt and deficits.

This provides a strong starting point for the new government of Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili. His Georgian Dream coalition won control of parliament in October 2012 following parliamentary elections, ending ten years of dominance by the United National Movement.

Georgian Dream’s unexpected victory creates tests for the country’s democratic institutions. Mikheil Saakashvili swiftly conceded defeat but is scheduled to remain in post as president until presidential elections in October 2013 in a tense cohabitation with Mr Ivanishvili. The prime minister becomes the most powerful politician in Georgia under constitutional changes which take effect next year. Public prosecutors have placed some members of the previous administration under investigation for alleged abuses, which has worsened tensions between government and opposition, and also triggered statements of concern from foreign diplomats.

The new government has signalled it will leave economic policy fundamentals largely unchanged. The election outcome produced little reaction on the currency market, risk spreads or bank deposits. However, some post-election policy statements have generated uncertainty among investors. Coupled with uncertainty over political developments, this may lead to a slowdown in private sector borrowing and investment in Q412 and H113.

Real GDP is on course to grow by 7% in 2012 and despite a likely slowdown in investment, Fitch still expects growth to exceed 5% in 2013-2014. Inflation has averaged close to 0% in 2012, allowing the National Bank of Georgia (NBG) to ease monetary policy. Inflation will rise going into 2013 but will stay below the NBG’s upper limit of 6%.

The 2013 budget retains the 3% of GDP deficit target (2012: 3.4% of GDP) planned by the previous administration and enshrined in fiscal rules. Government debt will fall below 30% of GDP in 2013. However, the budget reduces some investment spending items while increasing social, agricultural and education spending by 2%-3% of GDP. Reducing the share of capital spending could reduce growth potential and make the budget less flexible over the medium term.

Fiscal financing presents few risks over 2013-2014 given the strong pipeline (USD1.5bn, 9.4% of GDP) of multilateral financing available and government deposits worth 3.8% of GDP. The government has set aside deposits to fund USD335m in repayments of IMF budget support over 2013-14.

Georgia’s rating is constrained by one of the highest current account deficits (CAD) among Fitch-rated countries, at an estimated 12% of GDP, although this is partly driven by (and 50% financed by) foreign direct investment and should be constant in GDP terms compared with 2011. Fitch does not expect significant CAD narrowing in 2013.

RATING OUTLOOK - STABLE

The main factors that could lead to a negative rating action are:

- Deterioration in political stability: the period of cohabitation between president and PM through to October 2013 presents potential risks to political stability.

- Inappropriate fiscal and monetary policy settings: A departure from prudent fiscal and monetary policymaking is a low risk but would be damaging for the rating. Policy uncertainty could start to damage the economy and affect inflows of borrowing and FDI, needed to finance the CAD, putting pressure on the rating. Policies that reduced the attractiveness of Georgia’s business environment could impair economic performance.

- External financing risks: a renewed widening in the CAD combined with a fall in capital inflows might lead to a weakening in the exchange rate or pressure on reserves. If severe enough, this could present a risk to the rating.

The main factors that could lead to a positive rating action are:

- Continued GDP growth, fiscal discipline and moderation of external imbalances: continued strong GDP growth, fiscal discipline and moderation of the external imbalances would put upward pressure on the rating.

- A successful completion of the transition would demonstrate that Georgia can channel political change within its constitutional framework.

KEY ASSUMPTIONS AND SENSITIVITIES

- Fitch assumes an absence of serious conflict between the PM and president.

- The rating judgement is based on Georgia maintaining strong growth, which in turn assumes that further major economic shocks from the eurozone crisis are avoided. Fitch forecasts the eurozone to grow by 0.4% in 2013, having contracted by 0.1% in 2012.

- Fitch assumes that Georgia maintains access to IMF precautionary funding by keeping to agreed targets. A departure from these targets could expose external finances to greater risks.

- Fitch also assumes that the government adheres to its budget deficit targets in 2013 and respects the provisions of the Economic Freedom Act over the medium term, which mandate deficits below 3% of GDP except in exceptional circumstances.

- The agency does not expect that there will be a resumption of military conflict between Georgia and Russia or the disputed territories.