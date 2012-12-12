FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P publishes November 2012 Euro CDO rating confirmation list
#Credit Markets
December 12, 2012 / 12:51 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P publishes November 2012 Euro CDO rating confirmation list

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 12 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today published an updated list of the amendments to European collateralized debt obligation (CDO), and SME CLO (small and midsize enterprise collateralized loan obligation) transactions for which it provided a rating confirmation letter between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30, 2012 (see “Related Research”).

As part of our continuing efforts to provide transparency to the market, we will regularly update this cumulative list of the amendments to European cash flow, hybrid, and synthetic CDO, and SME CLO transactions for which we have provided a preliminary or final rating confirmation letter.

In November 2012, we issued a total of 11 CDO transaction rating confirmations, of which six were for cash and hybrid CDOs and five were issued for synthetic CDOs. We issued no rating confirmations for SME CLOs this month.

RELATED RESEARCH

-- European CDO Amendments For Which S&P Provided Preliminary Or Final Rating Confirmation Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30, 2012, Dec. 12, 2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.