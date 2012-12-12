TEXT-S&P publishes November 2012 Euro CDO rating confirmation list

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 12 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today published an updated list of the amendments to European collateralized debt obligation (CDO), and SME CLO (small and midsize enterprise collateralized loan obligation) transactions for which it provided a rating confirmation letter between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30, 2012 (see “Related Research”).

As part of our continuing efforts to provide transparency to the market, we will regularly update this cumulative list of the amendments to European cash flow, hybrid, and synthetic CDO, and SME CLO transactions for which we have provided a preliminary or final rating confirmation letter.

In November 2012, we issued a total of 11 CDO transaction rating confirmations, of which six were for cash and hybrid CDOs and five were issued for synthetic CDOs. We issued no rating confirmations for SME CLOs this month.

