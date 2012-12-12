TEXT-S&P summary: C.A.T. oil AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 12 -

Summary analysis -- C.A.T. oil AG --------------------------------- 12-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Positive/B Country: Austria

Primary SIC: Oil and Gas Field

Services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-May-2011 BB-/B BB-/B

07-Mar-2008 B+/B B+/B

Rationale

The ratings on Austria-registered oilfield services company C.A.T. oil AG reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the company’s “weak” business profile and “significant” financial risk profile. We view C.A.T. oil’s management and governance to be “satisfactory”. C.A.T. oil operates in Russia and Kazakhstan.

The ratings are constrained by our view of the industry’s cyclicality, competitiveness, and limited barriers to entry. The company’s small scale constrains its pricing power and diversity, and it faces risks inherent to operating in the Russian Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-2; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale ‘ruAAA’).

These constraints are partly offset by C.A.T. oil’s strong niche positions in the well-process services of hydraulic fracturing and sidetracking, favorable market conditions, and a new conventional drilling fleet. Other strengths include Russia’s less volatile oilfield services industry compared with similar markets, and the company’s low leverage, adequate corporate governance practices and transparency, conservative financial policies, and strong liquidity.

S&P base-case operating scenario

For 2013, we anticipate an increase in C.A.T. oil’s revenues and EBITDA, owing to the company’s expansion into conventional drilling. As all nine rigs are now mobilized we expect them to contribute fully to revenues and EBITDA in 2013. Accordingly, we expect revenue for 2013 to be about EUR400 million and EBITDA to range between EUR95 million and EUR105 million. On Sept. 30, 2012, C.A.T. oil reported EUR67.5 million of EBITDA for the preceding 12 months. The rolling 12-month EBITDA margin increased to 21.3%, owing to the contribution from conventional drilling as well as a favorable market environment. We expect the EBITDA margin to improve to almost 24% in 2012 and remain in a range of 22%-27% thereafter.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We anticipate that C.A.T. oil’s credit metrics will remain robust in 2013. We expect the company’s free operating cash flow (FOCF) to turn moderately positive in 2012, at about EUR5 million-EUR10 million, after being negative EUR82 million in 2011 following expansion-related capital expenditure of EUR111 million. This forecast factors in our assumption that C.A.T. oil’s capital spending will fall to about EUR45 million-EUR50 million in 2012, of which we estimate about EUR20 million-EUR25 million to be maintenance costs. We do not, however, rule out the possibility that C.A.T. oil will initiate new growth measures now that all the conventional drilling rigs are up and running. As of Sept. 30, 2012, the company’s total debt, after our adjustments, stood at EUR37 million.

We forecast the adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio to improve to 0.4x by year-end 2013, and to decrease further in the future. This is based on our assumption that C.A.T. oil will pay dividends equivalent to 20%-25% of net income.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is ‘B’. We now assess C.A.T. oil’s liquidity as “strong”, compared with “adequate” previously. We base our assessment of the company’s liquidity on our estimated ratio of potential sources of liquidity to potential uses of liquidity over a two-year period, as well as on the company’s generally prudent risk management.

For the next 12 months we estimate the ratio of cash sources to cash needs at more than 2x, both for the first and second year.

Cash needs comprise:

-- Capital expenditure of about EUR45 million-EUR50 million;

-- Working-capital outflows of about EUR13-15 million; and

-- Dividends for 2012 of about EUR3-5 million.

We estimate the company’s liquidity sources over the same period at about EUR140 million. These include:

-- Available cash of EUR22 million;

-- A long-term committed credit line provided by parent company C.A.T. oil Holding (Cyprus) Ltd., of which EUR41 million was undrawn as of Sept. 30, 2012. The credit line contains no financial covenants or material adverse-change clauses; and

-- Funds from operations, which we estimate in our base-case credit scenario will be about EUR80 million-EUR85 million in 2013.

The company’s long-term debt of EUR59 million is mainly composed of drawings under the committed credit facility due in 2015. We also base our liquidity assessment on our view of C.A.T. oil’s risk management as generally prudent. Our assessment is somewhat constrained by the company’s to some extent limited scale and relatively short track record in bank and credit markets. We note that the committed credit facility carries no financial covenants, which in our view increases the company’s flexibility.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that C.A.T. oil’s operating cash flow will continue to increase, thanks to a supportive oil industry and the benefits of new conventional drilling rigs. The outlook also factors in our assumption that the company will remain committed to maintaining low debt leverage.

An upgrade could result over the next 12 months if the company continues to adhere to its prudent financial policies and maintains debt to EBITDA of less than 1.0x, under standard industry conditions, and up to 1.5x maximum in a downturn. Before any upgrade, we would factor in the implications of C.A.T. oil’s capital expenditure plans after 2012.

We might revise the outlook to stable if C.A.T. oil’s operating cash flow were to decline or if its investment program and dividend policy were to become more aggressive than we anticipate, leading to less conservative leverage ratios, for example debt to EBITDA of more than 1.5x.

