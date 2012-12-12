TEXT-S&P summary: Stellar Insurance Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 12 -

Summary analysis -- Stellar Insurance Ltd. ------------------------ 12-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Bermuda

Local currency AA-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-Jun-2008 AA-/-- --/--

Rationale

Stellar Insurance Ltd. (Stellar), the Bermuda-based special-purpose captive insurance vehicle for Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Saudi Aramco; not rated), which is in turn owned by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (AA-/Stable/A-1+), qualifies as a captive insurer under Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ criteria. We rate Stellar at a level that is commensurate with that of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Aramco’s sole shareholder.

We consider Stellar to be a core element of Saudi Aramco’s risk management process. It is the sole captive insurer of Saudi Aramco and solely writes business that emanates from its parent and affiliated companies. The company benefits from extremely strong capital adequacy and a conservative investment portfolio.

Outlook

The stable outlook on Stellar reflects that on its ultimate shareholder, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We expect the ratings and outlook on Stellar to remain in lock-step with those of the ultimate sovereign owner, and to rise or fall in line with the rating on the sovereign.

