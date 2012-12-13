FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Vestel at 'B'; drops ratings
#Credit Markets
December 13, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Vestel at 'B'; drops ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkey-based Vestel Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S’s (Vestel) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at ‘B’. The Outlook on both IDRs is Stable. The agency has simultaneously withdrawn all the ratings.

The ratings have been withdrawn as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency’s coverage. Fitch will no longer provide rating or analytical coverage of this issuer.

