TEXT-S&P takes rating actions in cash flow CLO deal Cairn CLO II

OVERVIEW

-- We have conducted our performance review of Cairn CLO II.

-- Following our review, we have raised our ratings on the class A-2, B, C, D, and E notes.

-- At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A-1E, A-1S, and A-1R notes.

-- Cairn CLO II is a cash flow CLO transaction that closed in August 2007, with a reinvestment period that ends in October 2013.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on Cairn CLO II B.V.’s class A-2, B, C, D, and E notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A-1E, A-1S, and A-1R notes (see list below).

Today’s rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction’s performance using data from the latest available trustee report, dated Oct. 2, 2012.

We subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class of notes at each rating level. In our analysis, we used the reported portfolio balance that we consider to be performing (EUR371,125,851), the current weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using alternative default patterns, in conjunction with different interest and currency stress scenarios.

From our analysis, we have observed that the asset-liability mismatch for non-euro-denominated assets has decreased and the diversification of the portfolio has improved. We have also observed that overcollateralization test results, the credit quality of the pool, and credit enhancement have remained stable since our previous review on Sept. 5, 2011 (see “Ratings Lowered On Cairn CLO II’s Class A-1E, A-1S, And A-1R Notes After Review; Other Ratings Affirmed”). In addition, we have noted an increase in the weighted-average spread to 377 basis points (bps) from 302 bps over the same period.

From our analysis, we have observed that the non-euro-denominated assets currently make up 23.34% of the total performing assets. This transaction features multicurrency revolving liabilities intended to match the non-euro-denominated assets and multicurrency revolving loans purchased by the issuer. Currency mismatches are hedged with Bermuda-style currency call options.

In our opinion, the credit enhancement available to the class A-1E, A-1S, and A-1R notes is commensurate with the currently assigned ratings, taking into account the results of our credit and cash flow analysis and the application of our 2012 counterparty criteria (see “Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,” published on Nov. 29, 2012). We have therefore affirmed our ratings on the class A-1E, A-1S, and A-1R notes.

Our credit and cash flow analysis of the class A-2, B, C, D, and E notes indicated that the level of credit enhancement is commensurate with higher ratings than previously assigned. We have therefore raised our ratings on these classes of notes.

Our rating on the class E notes is constrained by the application of the largest obligor default test, a supplemental stress test that we introduced in our 2009 criteria for corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) (see “Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs,” published on Sept. 17, 2009).

Cairn CLO II is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily European speculative-grade corporate firms. The transaction closed in August 2007 and is managed by Cairn Capital Ltd.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Cairn CLO II B.V.

EUR380.000 Million And GBP13.473 Million Secured Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Raised

A-2 AA- (sf) A+ (sf)

B A+ (sf) BBB+ (sf)

C BBB+ (sf) BB+ (sf)

D BB+ (sf) B+ (sf)

E CCC+ (sf) CCC- (sf)

Ratings Affirmed

A-1E AA+ (sf)

A-1S AA+ (sf)

A-1R AA+ (sf)