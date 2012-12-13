TEXT-S&P rates FirstRand Bank Ltd. ZAR1.5 bil notes 'BBB-/zaAA-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 13 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today it assigned its ‘BBB-’ long-term issue rating and ‘zaAA-’ South Africa national scale issue rating to the South African rand (ZAR) 1.5 billion subordinated notes issued by South Africa-Based FirstRand Bank Ltd. (FirstRand; BBB/Negative/A-2; ZaAA/zaA-1). The notes mature on Dec. 11, 2022 and were issued under the ZAR50 billion Domestic Medium Term Note Program (DMTN) of the bank. The ratings on the notes reflect a one-notch differential from the issuer credit ratings on FirstRand, due to the subordinated status of the notes. We have also assigned our ‘BBB/A-2’ and ‘zaAA/zaA-1’ ratings to the senior unsecured tranches of FirstRand’s ZAR50 billion DMTN program. The ratings on the senior unsecured tranches of the program reflect the counterparty credit ratings on the bank.

The ratings on FirstRand reflect its ‘bbb’ anchor, as well as its “adequate” business position, “adequate” capital and earnings, “strong” risk position, “average” funding, and “adequate” liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile of FirstRand is ‘bbb+', which is higher than the ‘BBB’ long-term foreign currency rating on the sovereign. Nevertheless, we cap the issuer credit rating on the bank at the level of the foreign currency sovereign credit rating. We don’t rate South African banks above the foreign currency sovereign credit rating because of the direct and indirect influence that the sovereign would have on a bank’s operations, including its ability to service foreign currency obligations.

