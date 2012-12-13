TEXT-S&P summary: CIMB Bank Bhd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 13 -

Summary analysis -- CIMB Bank Bhd. -------------------------------- 13-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Malaysia

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Dec-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

27-Sep-2005 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2

SACP bbb+

Anchor bbb

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Above Average

and Strong (+1)

Support +1

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +1

Additional Factors 0

Outlook

The stable outlook on CIMBB reflects our belief that the bank will maintain its high systemic importance in Malaysia, and its SACP will stay at ‘bbb+’ over the next one to two years. The outlook also reflects the outlook on the sovereign credit rating on Malaysia. At the group and subsidiary level, the ratings on CIMBG and CIMBIB will move along with the group credit profile, given their high degree of reliance and integration within the CIMB group. In addition, we may lower the rating on CIMBIB if it becomes less important to the group.