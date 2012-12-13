TEXT-Fitch launches quarterly covered bonds surveillance snapshot

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 13 - Fitch Ratings has published its covered bonds surveillance snapshot. In this publication, the agency is presenting in one, easy-to-navigate document, comparisons by jurisdiction and by cover asset type of key data otherwise only available on an individual programme basis on its surveillance platform for covered bonds. Also, readers will find information on the evolution of covered bonds ratings and statistics on reasons for rating changes in the past year. Finally, the snapshot compiles in one place the list of covered bonds relevant criteria and related research produced by Fitch, including topical commentaries and the reports on Fitch discontinuity analysis for selected covered bonds frameworks.

“With this snapshot, Fitch is aiming to provide an understanding at one glance of the main covered bonds ratings drivers,” said Helene M. Heberlein, Managing Director in Fitch’s covered bonds team. For instance, readers will find aggregated information on the cushion against downgrades of Issuer Default Ratings and graphs showing overcollateralisation buffers compared to Fitch’s breakeven level for a given rating.

“For each rated programme, the snapshot discloses the components of Fitch’s discontinuity cap and the cover pool credit risk calculation in a stress scenario corresponding to the covered bonds rating,” added Jan Seeman, Director in Fitch’s covered bonds team.

“Fitch adopted a standardised and synthetic design for each country and cover asset type page,” said Beatrice Mezza, Senior Director in Fitch’s Business and Relationship Management team. “Fitch would welcome feedback from market participants,” added Ms Mezza.

Data shown in this inaugural covered bonds surveillance snapshot is up to date as of 30 November 2012. The agency is planning to release the next version by end of Q113. In the meantime, current ratings and programme information can be consulted on the Fitch website, www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Covered Surveillance Snapshot

