TEXT-S&P summary: Development Bank of Kazakhstan

-- DBK’s “integral” link to the government, demonstrated by the state’s 100% ownership and regular injections into the bank’s capital. The government continues to be closely involved in defining DBK’s strategy through state-owned holding company Samruk-Kazyna (BBB+/Stable/A-2) and the Ministry of Industry and New Technology (MINT). The government has four representatives on the board of directors of DBK including the deputy prime minister, who chairs the board.

-- DBK’s “critical” public policy role as the primary vehicle for providing long-term credit to the nonextractive sectors of the Kazakh economy, the expansion of which is one of the government’s main aims. DBK is to play a key role in implementing the government’s medium-term strategic development plan. In recent years, it has offset dwindling project financing from commercial banks. In view of substantial development needs in Kazakhstan’s infrastructure and manufacturing sectors, we believe DBK will continue to play a vital role.

The monitoring of the bank’s activities is carried out by both Samruk-Kazyna and MINT. Oversight of DBK shifted to MINT from Samruk-Kazyna in November 2011. The transfer is part of the government’s medium-term strategic development plan, for which MINT is responsible. MINT serves as trust manager of DBK. That said, Samruk-Kazyna remains the sole owner of DBK and any change in strategy or operations is subject to approval by Samruk-Kazyna.

Capital injections from the government have supported the bank in the past. In September 2009, the government increased DBK’s capital by 181% for the purpose of both the government’s program for industrial and innovation development and the launch of an anti-crisis program. DBK’s strategy includes provisions that, if its debt-to-equity ratio reaches a certain maximum and the capital adequacy ratio reaches a certain minimum, this will serve as a guaranteed trigger for the government to inject more capital. DBK also gets support from the government through budget loans, as well as loans (including subordinated loans) on favorable terms from Samruk-Kazyna. That said, the government does not guarantee any of DBK’s obligations.

DBK’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is ‘b+', reflecting the bank’s anchor of ‘bb-', as well as its “adequate” business position, “strong” capital and earnings, “moderate” risk position, “below average” funding, and “adequate” liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The bank’s SACP balances our view of the extremely high credit risk and weak governance and transparency in Kazakhstan, as well as DBK’s heavy reliance on wholesale funding, against the bank’s strong capital and liquidity positions.

Outlook

The stable outlook on DBK reflects our outlook on Kazakhstan. It also reflects our opinion that we are unlikely to change our assessment of DBK’s role in the economy as “critical” and its link with the government as “integral”. We would likely raise or lower the ratings on DBK if we raised or lowered the ratings on the sovereign.

We expect strong ongoing government support for DBK by way of a long-term commitment to increase the bank’s capital. We do not anticipate any changes in policy or the regulatory framework that would weaken the bank’s key role in the government’s development plans. However, a deviation from DBK’s role in government policy, or signs of weakening government support, would result in downward rating pressure.

