TEXT-S&P revises Enterprise Inns outlook to stable; affirms 'B' Rtg

Dec 13 -

Overview

-- The operating performance of U.K. pub operator Enterprise Inns PLC (ETI) is stabilizing, while the company continues to reduce debt through asset disposals.

-- In addition, in 2012, ETI reduced liquidity risks by refinancing part of its bank facility that expires in 2013 and by prepaying and cancelling bonds at its Unique Pub Finance Co. PLC (Unique) securitization. ETI is now more than one year ahead of the Unique amortization schedule.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on ETI to stable from negative and affirming our ‘B’ long-term corporate credit rating on ETI and our ‘BB-’ issue rating on the senior secured bonds.

-- The stable outlook reflects ETI’s improved liquidity position, our forecast of a slowdown in the decline of its revenues and earnings, and its ability to generate positive free operating cash flow.

Rating Action

On Dec. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on U.K. tenanted public house (pub) operator Enterprise Inns PLC (ETI, the company) to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our ‘B’ long-term corporate credit rating on the company.

At the same time, we affirmed our ‘BB-’ issue ratings on ETI’s five senior secured bonds. The recovery rating on these bonds is unchanged at ‘1’, reflecting our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for senior secured lenders in the event of a payment default.