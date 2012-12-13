FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch afrms Astrakhan Region at 'B+';outlook stable
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 13, 2012 / 12:31 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch afrms Astrakhan Region at 'B+';outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian Astrakhan Region’s Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at ‘B+', Short-term foreign currency at ‘B’ and National Long-term rating at ‘A(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable.

The ratings reflect high direct risk dominated by short-term bank loans, which impose significant refinancing pressure, and a high concentration of the region’s tax base. However, the ratings also factor in stabilising direct risk, improved operating performance and growing local economy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.