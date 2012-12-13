TEXT-Fitch cuts Banesto's mortgage covered bonds to 'A-'; maintains RWN

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 13 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banco Espanol de Credito S.A.’s (Banesto, ‘BBB+'/Negative/‘F2’) mortgage covered bonds (Cedulas Hipotecarias or CH) to ‘A-’ from ‘A’ and maintained them on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

The rating actions follow the receipt of updated cover pool data inclusive of performance trends, which allowed the agency to complete the credit analysis in terms of both cover pool credit loss expectations and cash flow simulations under various stress scenarios.

Fitch judges the CH’s level of over-collateralisation (OC) of 77.0% as insufficient to withstand the breakeven OC estimate for the ‘A’ rating scenario of 86%, and therefore the rating has been downgraded. Banesto has informed Fitch that it will implement two initiatives within the next month that will increase the total OC to at least 81%, which is the estimated breakeven OC for a ‘A-’ rating stress. Furthermore, based on detailed information received from the issuer regarding the cover pool projected size, the covered bond scheduled redemptions and an estimate of potential mortgage covered bonds issuances for the year 2013, Fitch understands the total OC will increase during 2013 to approximately 90%.

This is an exception to Fitch’s covered bonds rating criteria which stipulates that for issuers rated ‘F2’ and below, and in the absence of a public or contractual commitment, the agency would base its assessment on the lowest OC of the last 12 months. In Fitch’s view, this is justified by the visibility of the measures Banesto intends taking, the bank’s liquidity, and that the CH rating is only one notch above Banesto’s Issuer Default Rating (IDR), based on stressed recoveries given default.

The maintained RWN will be reviewed at the end of January 2013, when the agency will assess the actual implementation of the two short term initiatives described above. If these are formalised successfully and the total OC is at or above 81%, it is likely the agency will remove the RWN and affirm the ratings. Conversely, should the OC drop below this level, the covered bonds would be downgraded to the level of Banesto’s IDR (‘BBB+'/Negative).

The Fitch breakeven OC for a given rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.

Banesto’s total CH amounts to EUR18.3bn and are secured over the bank’s total non-securitised mortgage cover pool of EUR32.4bn as of September 2012. Fitch has received cover pool data aggregated by sub-pools depending on the borrower profile and property type among others. Based on this data and other validation checks, Fitch has captured within its analysis that 66% of the total cover pool is linked to residential credit risk profile, 14% to commercial/SME credit profile and 20% to real estate developers. In terms of portfolio loss analysis, Fitch estimates a total cover pool weighted-average (WA) default rate of 33.1%, a WA recovery rate of 32.9% and a WA loss rate of 22.2% in a ‘A-’ stress environment.

Fitch’s D-Cap of 0 for Banesto’s CH remains unchanged, implying full discontinuity of payments on the CH upon the issuer default. This continuity risk analysis is driven by the liquidity gap and systemic risk assessment for Spanish covered bonds issued by banks rated above the sovereign (‘BBB’/Negative/‘F2’). In Fitch’s opinion, there is a lack of specific protection against liquidity shortfalls post an assumed issuer insolvency and only intervention by the Spanish authorities would avoid a default on the covered bonds in this scenario (see “Fitch Assigns Spanish Mortgage Covered Bond Programmes Outlooks and D-Caps” dated 11 September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch considers Banesto’s CH are materially exposed to maturity mismatches, as the cover assets have a WA residual life of 17.9 years, compared to a shorter WA residual life of 2.6 years for the CH. The agency views the interest rate mismatches between a predominantly floating rate cover pool (84%) and almost entirely fixed rate liabilities to be risk-neutral for covered bond holders as the stressed net present value of the cover pool would not be greatly impacted by the prevailing interest rate environment.

In accordance with Fitch’s policies the issuer appealed and provided additional information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action that is different than the original rating committee outcome.