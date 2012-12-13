TEXT-S&P ratings - Igloo Holdings Corp.

Dec 13 -
Ratings -- Igloo Holdings Corp. ----------------------------------- 13-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Massachusetts
Primary SIC: Business
services, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Dec-2012 B/-- B/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$350 mil sr PIK toggle nts due 2017 CCC+ 13-Dec-2012