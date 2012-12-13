TEXT-Fitch assigns ACSA 'BBB'; stable outlook; affirms 'AA-(zaf)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Airports Company South Africa Limited (ACSA) a Long-Term local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BBB’, with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed ACSA’s National Long-term rating and ZAR30bn domestic medium-term note (DMTN) programme rating at ‘AA-(zaf)’ and revised the Outlook to Stable from Positive. The National Short-term rating has been affirmed at ‘F1+(zaf)'.

Fitch expects ACSA’s financial performance to stabilise over the next three years and the company to deleverage smoothly, against a backdrop of modest investment plan for the next five years and increased visibility on aeronautical tariffs until 2015. However, recent adverse developments for traffic performance, the economic environment in South Africa and the aviation market have lowered the level of confidence embedded in Fitch’s projections. According to Fitch’s rating case, leverage should decrease below 4x by FY14 and 3x in FY16, but with a heightened risk of deviation. This is reflected in the Stable Outlook.

The ‘BBB’ and ‘AA-(zaf)’ ratings reflect a combination of a reasonably strong asset profile and a leverage level (net debt/EBITDA) that peaked at over 6x in 2009-2011 when the end of the ambitious capex plan coincided with the world economic recession, and has already reduced significantly (4x in 2012).

ACSA has some favourable business characteristics, hampered by the volatility of an emerging economy. ACSA is a nationwide airport system and benefits from a monopoly in South Africa, with a diversified range of airports, clienteles and traffic types. The peak-to-trough traffic decline between 2008 and 2010 was only 10%. However, South Africa is prone to volatile economic developments, as observed with airline bankruptcies in 2012, provoking a drop in domestic traffic. Volume resilience can be judged Midrange.

Price risk has stabilised. An unfavourable aspect of economic regulation, where aeronautical charges only apply to investments when they become operational, resulted in a significant increase in leverage between 2008 and 2011. However, most investments are now in service and phased tariff increases have been approved by the regulator for the next few years. Some uncertainty remains due to the disbanding of the previous regulator and a lack of clarity on medium-term price levels. Price risk is assessed as Midrange.

Renewal risk is very limited. South Africa massively expanded its airport system in the mid-2000s due to the traffic growth prospects and the organisation of the FIFA world cup in 2010. About ZAR17bn was invested between 2005 and 2010. These works have been completed and capex in the next five years is only around ZAR1bn per annum, significantly below previous levels of ZAR5bn-ZAR6bn. Renewal risk is assessed as Stronger.

ACSA is an ordinary corporate and issues unsecured debt, mostly in the form of listed domestic bonds. Although there is little structural protection for creditors in the form of covenants or reserves, conservative debt management with good access to local capital markets, well-spread debt maturities and the improved liquidity support a Midrange risk attribute for debt structure.

Leverage is reducing but projections are subject to volatility. The large capex effort sustained until 2010, coupled with the recession in 2008-2009 and the adverse features of the regulatory system during investment had led to a high leverage (over 6x) in 2009-2011. As the recently completed assets are yielding revenues through higher tariffs and commercial revenues (retail and parking), EBITDA is growing and leverage is easing (4x at 31/3/2012). Fitch expects the leverage to continue reducing progressively below 4x in 2014 and below 3x in 2015. However, there is a material risk that de-leverage could take longer, due to the volatility and uncertainty surrounding both volume and price risks.

An upgrade could be warranted if net debt/EBITDA consistently aims at below 3x over the next 3 years, with a strong degree of visibility. The implementation of a clear and supportive regulatory framework would also be favourable for the rating. The rating could be downgraded if net debt/EBITDA persistently aims at above 4x to 5x. (expected at 31 March 2013: 3.7x). A marked deterioration of the general economic situation in South Africa could also prompt a negative rating action.