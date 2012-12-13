TEXT-S&P summary: Saudi Telecom Co.

Our business risk profile assessment is underpinned by STC’s leading market position in the liberalized Saudi telecom market, with a difficult-to-replicate national network, implicit state support, high operating profitability margins in its domestic market, and strong underlying cash flows. These strengths are only partly offset by STC’s increasing exposure to country risk, associated with its expansion into emerging markets, as well as the potential for increasing competition in its home market.

Our financial risk profile assessment reflects STC’s solid credit metrics, its conservative financial policy, and limited recourse to debt of its foreign investments. Somewhat offsetting these strengths are the historically high level of dividend payout ratios, as well as the risk of merger and acquisition activity abroad, which could adversely affect credit quality.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view of a “high” likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of STC‘s:

-- “Important” role for the government as the largest telecom operator in the country, a provider of key communications infrastructure, and its position as a flagship national company. STC’s role is also instrumental in the rollout of telecom technologies necessary for further industrialization and the technological development of the Saudi Arabian economy; and

-- “Very strong” link with the government, which owns 70% of the company (with other Saudi GREs owning about 13%), appoints STC’s board members, and oversees decision-making. The government’s strategic oversight is particularly relevant for decisions related to STC’s potential investments outside the country.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case assessment for STC, we expect consolidated revenues to expand at low-to-mid-single-digit percentage points in 2013. This incorporates our assumption of minimal revenue growth in the home market, where growth potential stems only from mobile and fixed-line broadband. We expect STC’s international portfolio to expand by about 10% largely because of growth at start-ups in Kuwait and Bahrain. We expect the share of international operations to increase over the next two years, which could make it possible for STC to achieve 50% growth in 2014-2015, in line with its strategy.

We assume that STC’s profitability margins will not come under significant pressure in 2013. This is because the company has shown the capacity to manage competition in the home market and avoid a significant decrease in pricing, like the one we observed recently in some Gulf countries. We therefore forecast the EBITDA margin to remain at 36%-37% in 2013. In the longer term, we expect the consolidated margin to be positively affected by the improvement in the international operations, notably those that currently generate negative EBITDA.

S&P base case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In our base-case assessment we assume that STC’s free cash flow generation will continue in 2013, at levels similar to those in 2011-2012, on the back of increasing operating cash flow and moderate capital expenditures in the home market. At the same time, we expect dividends to remain meaningful, leading to minimal but positive discretionary cash flow generation. This should support the company’s liquidity position.

Absent any acquisitions, the company’s consolidated debt leverage should remain at the current level, reflected in an estimated debt-to-EBITDA ratio of close to 1.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of more than 50% in 2013-2014. In our assessment we also assume that STC will continue to fund its international operations with local debt, with limited recourse to the parent company.

Liquidity

STC’s liquidity is adequate on a consolidated and parent company basis. We calculate that the ratio of liquidity sources to liquidity uses exceeded 1.2x on Sept. 30, 2012. This is based on our expectation of positive discretionary cash flow in 2012 and the company’s favorable maturity profile.

On Sept. 30, 2012, the company’s consolidated short-term debt maturities of about Saudi Arabian riyal (SAR) 5.2 billion (about $1.4 billion) were fully covered by cash and short-term investments of SAR13.8 billion. We also take into account that only a small portion of the company’s maturing short-term debt are at the parent company and were covered by liquidity at the parent company.

The company has significant headroom under financial covenants in a number of its loan agreements, and debtholders at the subsidiary level have no recourse to the parent company.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that STC will remain committed to a conservative financial policy and that the Saudi Arabian government will retain its controlling stake in the company.

We expect that STC’s ratio of FFO to debt will remain at more than 50% on average and that its ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA will remain at close to 1.5x. These expectations are based on our assumption that the company will maintain its strong competitive domestic position, profitability, and cash flow generation, while the assets abroad continue to post consistent growth. Any deviation toward higher leverage (more than 2x) would need to be only temporary--and not linked to shareholder distributions or an unexpected weakening of operating performance--to avoid pressure on the rating. However, in our view, the company has some flexibility in its credit metrics, with a meaningful amount of cash on its balance sheet and the potential to adjust dividends.

The rating could come under pressure from increased debt-funded growth, accompanied by a more aggressive financial policy, causing debt to increase by more than we anticipate. Equally, an unexpected noticeable weakening of operating performance, resulting for example from the adverse effect of regulatory decisions, intense competition, or political risk, could put pressure on the rating. A significant reduction of the state’s shareholding in STC and a consequent reappraisal of our GRE assessment could lead to a one-notch downgrade, although we see little likelihood of that happening in the next 12 months.

Rating upside is limited at this stage, as it would require a two-notch uplift of the SACP, which is hardly achievable given the risks and dynamics associated with the telecom industry and the company’s increasing exposure to country risks.

