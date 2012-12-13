TEXT-Fitch revises Gala Coral Group's outlook to stable; affirms 'B' IDR

Dec 13 - Fitch Ratings has revised Gala Coral Group Ltd’s (Gala) Rating Outlook to Stable from Negative. The agency has simultaneously affirmed Gala’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B’. Fitch has also affirmed Gala’s subsidiary Gala Electric Casinos plc’s senior notes ‘CCC+’ rating and Recovery Rating of ‘RR6‘as well as Gala’s subsidiary Gala Group Finance plc’s senior secured notes at ‘BB-’ with a Recovery Rating of ‘RR2’.

The revision of Gala’s Outlook to Stable reflects the fact that the turnaround plan launched in late 2010 has started to bear fruit. Gala is displaying sustainability in the improved competitive profile of its bingo and high-street betting units and has reported - after five years of continued profit decline - mild growth for FY12 group turnover, gross profit and EBITDA. The growth is organic and excludes the impact of Euro 2012 and the extra week of trading. At the same time, the rating was affirmed at ‘B’ as a result of high leverage and the remaining execution risks in the turnaround process.

KEY DRIVERS

Coral Stabilising

After gradually losing market share to peers William Hill and Ladbrokes, Coral is starting to close the gap. For the first half of 2012 over-the-counter gross win margin (18.1%) is now in line with William Hill (17.8%) and better than Ladbrokes (16.2%). Average gross win per machine per week over calendar Q312 was GBP903, better than William Hill (GBP888) but weaker than Ladbrokes (GBP937). Fitch expects further improvements in Coral’s machine estate from the forthcoming roll out of Global Draw’s new cabinets.

Bingo Performance Maintained

Admissions have declined in FY12 due to the reduction of free bingo and partly a softer consumer spending environment. This however has been offset by an improvement in spend per head, which was GBP32.91, up from GBP31.62 a year earlier, thanks to better customer and product mix. In addition, improved margins across all product groups have offset increased costs with divisional EBITDA of, excluding week 53, close toGBP69m (up 17% yoy). Fitch expects attendance to remain under pressure but further scope to increase spend and margins will enable further EBITDA improvements.

Online Re-Platforming On Plan

Q312 saw the re-launch of galacasino.com and just after the quarter end, galabingo.com, both of which have shown good KPI traction, albeit from a low base. EBITDA at FYE12 for Interactive was close to GBP26m, marginally up yoy. Fitch expects only marginal improvements in profitability for FY13 as top line growth will be achieved through increased marketing costs and these will weigh on divisional profit. In early October coral.co.uk was re-launched.

Free Cash Flow Improvements

Gala reported a mildly negative free cash flow (FCF) of GBP2.8m in FY12 due to increased capex and higher restructuring costs. However Fitch expects both of these to reduce from FY13 and, coupled with better profitability, to lead to increasing FCF. Positive FCF and the likely disposal of Gala Casinos to Rank should enable a reduction of the currently still high net lease adjusted leverage (calculated including PropCo debt) of 6.3x. This remains high for Gala’s ‘B’ rating.

RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

- EBITDA failing to maintain a trajectory of moderate growth

- FCF close to zero

- Net lease adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-based leverage higher than 6.5x on a sustained basis

- Gross lease adjusted FFO-based leverage remaining higher than 7.0x on a sustained basis

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating action include:

- Net lease adjusted FFO-based leverage falling below 5.0x on a sustained basis

- Gross lease adjusted FFO-based leverage falling below 6.0x on a sustained basis