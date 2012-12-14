TEXT-Fitch:Stable outlook for German banks in 2013 based on support

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that its outlook for the German banking system in 2013 is stable.

The Stable Outlooks on German bank ratings are primarily a reflection of most German banks’ Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) being at their Support Rating Floors (SRFs). Fitch considers that if extraordinary state support is required for most of the rated German banks in the near term, such support will be provided to them. Fitch does not, therefore, consider a downwards revision of SRFs likely in 2013.

However, the German banks’ ratings are highly sensitive to any change in Fitch’s assumptions around the availability of sovereign support for banks more generally. In this context, Fitch is paying close attention to on-going policy discussions around bank support and ‘bail in’ in Europe. Progress towards European Banking Union is picking up, but Fitch believes that the stronger European countries will continue to step in and support their banks if necessary in the short- to medium-term. Once the eurozone crisis is resolved and the mechanism is in place to implement bank resolution at a European or eurozone rather than national level, Fitch expects the support benefits for banks based in Germany to reduce.

With regard to German banks’ Viability Ratings (VRs), which exclude extraordinary support considerations, the diversity of the German banking system is reflecting its differing financial fundamentals and challenges for banks in 2013, which are unchanged from 2012. Germany’s large private banks need to overcome specific challenges - arising from their business model, market developments and regulatory pressure - to safeguard their VRs. In contrast, Fitch expects savings and co-operative banks’ performances to remain strong in 2013 as both groups should continue to benefit from the relative strength of the German economy and the enduring restructuring challenges faced by most major domestic competitors.

For Germany’s commercial real estate banks, Fitch expects some challenges for specialist commercial real estate lenders in 2013. Weaker-performing European property markets could result in deteriorating asset quality, while adapting to Basel III remains a key challenge and exposure to peripheral Europe is still a threat. Similarly - and while acknowledging the significant disparity within this sector - Fitch views the Landesbanken’s paths to stable business models as still long and uncertain. Fitch expects profitability to remain modest in the Landesbank sector in light of a weakening operating environment and consequently increasing loan impairment charges as well as increasing costs for regulatory requirements.

