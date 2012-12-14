TEXT-Fitch ups the Philippines' LBP to 'BB+'; affirms DBP

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Land Bank of the Philippines’ (LBP) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’ and its Viability Rating (VR) to ‘bb+’ from ‘bb’.

At the same time, the agency has affirmed Development Bank of the Philippines’ (DBP) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at ‘BB+’ and its VR at ‘bb+'. The Outlooks on both banks are Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The upgrade of LBP reflects its improved risk profile, with a reduced burden of legacy non-performing assets over the past several years. Its risk profile is now comparable with that of DBP and similarly-rated institutions in other emerging markets.

The IDRs and National Ratings of DBP and LBP are driven by their ‘bb+’ VRs, reflecting their satisfactory capitalisation, funding and earnings profiles but also asset-related risks, including that of policy-oriented loans, and large borrower concentration. Despite their policy role, the banks still adopt a largely commercial approach, including towards credit risk assessment.

The ‘3’ Support Rating and ‘BB’ Support Rating Floor for both banks reflect Fitch’s belief of a moderate probability of extraordinary support from the government, in case of need. This is because the agency views the banks to be systemically important in the Philippines in light of their 100% state ownership, policy mandates and sizeable presence in the domestic banking system. However, the timeliness of state support could be tempered by the Philippine government’s moderate financial capacity, as underscored by its IDR of ‘BB+'.

Fitch sees limited rating upside to the banks’ VRs, which are rather high for quasi-policy banks and relative to major domestic banks. This means any upgrade to the banks’ IDRs is unlikely to be driven by individual financial strength as underlined by their VRs. Instead, upgrade prospects are more likely to come from increased state support, on a sovereign rating upgrade, that is manifested in a Support Rating Floor higher than the VR.

Pressure on the VRs may arise from a sharp increase in credit losses leading to capital impairment, possibly as a result of state-directed lending or protracted difficulties in domestic operating conditions. However, Fitch views these as remote prospects given the firm domestic economy, the banks’ modest risk appetite and sound loss-absorption capacity.

Asset quality at DBP and LBP has been comparable with that of major domestic peers through recent cycles, despite risks from large loan concentration and mandated lending. LBP has over time reduced its non-performing assets, which had been a drag on its financial profile.

Fitch expects both banks to maintain their high core capitalisation which, along with satisfactory profit generation, supports their capacity to absorb cyclical losses, to carry out their public policy roles with minimal state financial support, and to still pay dividends regularly to the government. Strong links with the Philippine government support the banks’ access to official development assistance funds and public sector deposits, thereby aiding their funding.

The ‘BB+’ rating of the senior notes is at the same level as DBP’s IDR, as the senior notes constitute the bank’s direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations and, hence rank equally with its unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. The ‘B+’ hybrid rating is three notches below DBP’s VR due to the instrument’s deeply subordinated status and dividend deferral mechanism. Changes of the IDR and VR would likely affect the ratings of DBP’s senior notes and hybrids, respectively.

The full list of rating actions is as follows:

LBP:

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR upgraded to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’; Stable Outlook

- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR upgraded to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’; Stable Outlook

- National Long-Term Rating upgraded to ‘AA(phl)+’ from ‘AA(phl)'; Stable Outlook

- Viability Rating upgraded to ‘bb+’ from ‘bb’

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘3’

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at ‘BB’

DBP:

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at ‘BB+'; Stable Outlook

- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at ‘BB+'; Stable Outlook

- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at ‘AA+(phl)'; Stable Outlook

- Viability Rating affirmed at ‘bb+’

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘3’

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at ‘BB’

- USD300m 5.5% senior notes 25 March 2021 affirmed at ‘BB+’

- USD130m perpetual callable subordinated hybrid notes affirmed at ‘B+'