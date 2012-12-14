FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P lowers Sweden-based SBAB Bank rtg to 'A'; outlook negative
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 14, 2012 / 9:47 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P lowers Sweden-based SBAB Bank rtg to 'A'; outlook negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14 -

Overview

-- We now see a higher likelihood that SBAB Bank AB will be sold over the next three to five years. Consequently, we see the bank’s link to the Swedish government as having weakened.

-- We are lowering our long-term rating on SBAB Bank to ‘A’ from ‘A+’ and affirming the ‘A-1’ short-term rating.

-- The negative outlook reflects the weakening trend we see for economic risk in Sweden and the risk that SBAB Bank’s link with the government could weaken further.

Rating Action

On Dec. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its long-term counterparty credit rating on Sweden-based SBAB Bank AB to ‘A’ from ‘A+'. The outlook is negative.

At the same time we affirmed the ‘A-1’ short-term counterparty credit rating on the bank.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.