TEXT-S&P ratings - Insurance Co. Kazkommerts-Policy JSC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Insurance Co. Kazkommerts-Policy JSC ------------------- 14-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Kazakhstan

Local currency B/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Holding

companies, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-Dec-2012 B/-- --/--

18-Oct-2011 B+/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg B/Negative 14-Dec-2012