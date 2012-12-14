TEXT-S&P ups Irkutsk Oblast to 'BB+', 'ruAA+';outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14 -

Overview

-- In our view, Irkutsk Oblast’s management is committed to maintaining a moderate budgetary performance, low debt, and very strong liquidity over the medium term.

-- The oblast’s contingent liabilities have somewhat decreased because a significant portion of overdue municipal payables was restructured in 2011.

-- We are raising our issuer credit rating on the oblast to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’ and our national scale rating to ‘ruAA+’ from ‘ruAA’.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the oblast’s financial management will stabilize its gradually weakening budgetary performance at moderate levels, despite only modest tax revenue growth and some tax revenue volatility that we forecast over the medium term, and the need to increase public-sector salaries.

Rating Action

On Dec. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised its long-term issuer credit rating on Irkutsk Oblast, a Russian region in Eastern Siberia, to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’ and the national scale rating to ‘ruAA+’ from ‘ruAA’. The outlook is Stable.

Rationale

The upgrade reflects our view that over the next three years Irkutsk will maintain a moderate budgetary performance, low debt, and a very positive liquidity position, which support its creditworthiness.

The ratings on Irkutsk Oblast are based on our view of its limited budgetary flexibility and predictability under Russia’s developing and unbalanced institutional framework, relatively low wealth levels in an international context, and the high infrastructure needs of a vast region that experiences severe climate conditions.

In 2010-2012, rapid growth of the oblast’s tax revenues together with management’s control over spending growth resulted in exceptionally strong budgetary performance, allowing the oblast to repay all its commercial debt without refinancing. In our view, over the medium term the oblast’s financial indicators might gradually deteriorate. However, we believe they will likely remain sound compared with peers’, due the oblast’s commitment to conservative fiscal policies, which is reflected in the draft budget for 2013-2015, approved by the new governor.

In line with our base-case scenario, we anticipate that the oblast will report a very strong budgetary performance in 2012, which will then gradually weaken in 2013-2015 because of revenue volatility and the need to increase operating spending. For 2012, we estimate the operating surplus at about 9% of operating revenues and a positive balance after capital accounts for the fourth year in a row. This will be backed by additional tax revenues from the oblast’s largest taxpayers, which created consolidated taxpayer groups, and increasing oil production and transportation.

We expect that in 2013-2015 the oblast’s budgetary performance might be volatile owing to limited financial flexibility and predictability under Russia’s developing and unbalanced institutional framework and exposure to world commodity prices. Tax revenue growth might slow down compared with the previous three years, depending on the performance of the oblast’s largest taxpayers. In our base-case scenario, we forecast an average tax revenue growth rate of about 8% in 2013-2015 compared with more than 20% in 2010-2012. At the same time, the oblast will have to continue raising public-sector salaries and other social payments, and address its high infrastructure development needs.

Nevertheless, we believe the oblast’s financial management will be able to implement its currently conservative budget plan, which projects low expenditure growth rates and modest deficits after capital accounts. In our base-case scenario we forecast an average operating margin of 4% of operating revenues and deficits after capital accounts below 5% of total revenues in 2013-2015. Consequently, we expect that the oblast will incur only modest direct debt in 2014-2015 and that tax-supported debt will remain low at about 6% of consolidated operating revenues over the next three years.

In 2012, overdue municipal payables will likely significantly decrease following their restructuring, which was supported by additional subsidies from the oblast. Nevertheless, in our view contingent liabilities stemming from the need to develop transport, utility, and social infrastructure across the region’s vast territory, and provide capital support to municipalities, will continue to pressure the oblast’s credit profile.

Like other Russian regions, the oblast’s revenue-raising capacity is limited by the federal government’s control over the tax base and the main tax rates. Federal subsidies and unmodifiable taxes are likely to continue to account for more than 90% of the oblast’s operating revenue over the next three years. The oblast also has very limited spending flexibility because of large infrastructure needs. In our view, under financial stress, the oblast would be able to partly cut a portion of its capital program, but by no more than 8% of total revenues, in 2013-2015.

On the positive side, Irkutsk Oblast has an abundance of natural resources and its proximity to East Asia and the Pacific Rim could support long-term economic development in the region if accompanied by massive infrastructure investment.improvements. Nevertheless, wealth levels in the oblast are currently lower than that of international peers’, with the gross regional product per capita expected to stay below $12,000 until 2015.

Liquidity

We view Irkutsk Oblast’s liquidity position as “very positive”, as defined in our criteria, because we anticipate that the oblast will be able to repay all its direct debt without recourse to refinancing, at least in 2013 and 2014. In our view, over the next three years the oblast’s average cash on accounts and operating margins will exceed its very low debt service. Nevertheless, we view the oblast’s access to external liquidity as “limited”, due to the weaknesses of the Russian capital market and banking sector.

In line with our base-case scenario, we expect that in 2013-2014 the oblast’s cash on accounts will gradually decrease from record-high levels of 2011-2012, but will likely exceed direct debt and debt service, making the oblast a net creditor. The oblast will allocate a portion of its cash to a reserve fund, which it plans to maintain at an average 4% of operating revenues over the next three years and can use in the event of weaker revenues.

Our base-case scenario also assumes that the oblast will incur only modest direct debt in 2014-2015 and rely primarily on issuing amortizing bonds, thereby its debt maturity profile will remain smooth. Consequently, we think that debt service will likely stay at a low 1%-2% of operating revenues. Moreover, the largest existing direct debt prepayment is due in 2015 and consists of Russian ruble 1.2 billion of budget loans for road construction, which will be repaid with earmarked revenues from the road fund.

The oblast currently has good access to domestic loans. However, the Russian capital market is volatile, and we view access to external liquidity as “limited.” The weaknesses of the domestic banking sector are reflected in our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA), which places Russia’s banking sector in BICRA group ‘7’. Our BICRAs classify banking systems on a scale of ‘1’ to ‘10’, with ‘1’ denoting the lowest risk and ‘10’ the highest risk (see “Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Russia,” published on March 19, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Irkutsk Oblast’s financial management will stabilize its gradually weakening budgetary performance at moderate levels, despite only modest tax revenue growth and some tax revenue volatility that we forecast over the medium term, and the need to increase public-sector salaries. Our base-case scenario assumes average operating margins of about 4% of operating revenues and deficits after capital accounts below 5% of total revenues in 2013-2015. The outlook also incorporates our expectation that the oblast will rely on medium-term borrowings, which should keep its debt service low and support its very positive liquidity position.

We could take a negative rating action within the next 12 months if, in line with our downside scenario, the oblast’s financial policy were to substantially weaken, leading to a marginal operating surplus of about 1%-2% of operating revenues and more rapid cash depletion and debt accumulation in 2013-2014 than we assume for our base-case scenario.

We could take a positive rating action over the next 12 months if we considered the supportiveness and predictability of Russia’s system of intergovernmental relations to have improved. Further formalization and consistent implementation of the oblast’s currently prudent debt and liquidity management practices, and improved long-term planning, would also be positive for the ratings.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Public Finance System Overview: Russian System For Regional Governments Is Developing And Unbalanced, Nov. 12, 2012

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Russia, March 19, 2012

-- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010

-- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Liquidity Of Non-U.S. Local And Regional Governments And Related Entities And For Rating Their Commercial Paper Programs, Oct. 15, 2009

Ratings List

Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Irkutsk Oblast

Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Stable/-- BB/Positive/--

Russia National Scale ruAA+/--/-- ruAA/--/--