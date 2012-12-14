TEXT-S&P ratings - Irkutsk Oblast

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Irkutsk Oblast ----------------------------------------- 14-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-Dec-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--

01-Jun-2011 BB/-- BB/--

22-Mar-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

17-Sep-2010 B+/-- B+/--

30-Mar-2009 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================