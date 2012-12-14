FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts Kazkommerts-Policy to 'B';otlk revised to neg
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 14, 2012 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Kazkommerts-Policy to 'B';otlk revised to neg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14 -

Overview

-- The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of Kazkommerts-Policy is weakening because of the deteriorating SACP of its parent, Kazkommertsbank, in accordance with Standard & Poor’s methodology.

-- The insurer’s new strategy of developing into the retail market is increasing operating expenses.

-- The ratings on Kazkommerts-Policy are limited by the ‘b-’ SACP of the parent plus one notch because we view it unlikely that government support would be downstreamed to the insurance company in case of need.

-- We lowered the long-term ratings and Kazakhstan national scale rating on Kazkommerts-Policy to ‘B’ from ‘B+', and to ‘kzBBB-’ from ‘kzBBB’.

-- We revised the outlook on the ratings to negative, which reflects that on Kazkommertsbank.

Rating Action

On Dec. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services downgraded the long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings and Kazakhstan national scale rating on Insurance Co. Kazkommerts-Policy JSC to ‘B’ from ‘B+', and to ‘kzBBB-’ from ‘kzBBB’. In addition, the outlook on the ratings was revised to negative.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.