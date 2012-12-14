TEXT-Fitch affirms Italy's Patrimonio del Trentino at 'A+', outlook negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Patrimonio del Trentino S.p.A.’s (PDT) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at ‘A+’ and Short-term foreign currency rating at ‘F1’. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Negative, mirroring those on the Autonomous Province of Trento’s (PAT, ‘AA-'/Negative) which is PDT’s sponsor under Fitch’s criteria “Ratings of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States”, with a top-down approach.

PDT’s rating reflects PAT’s full ownership, extensive control and financial support for debt repayment. It also reflects PDT’s key role in the provincial real estate management strategy and the expected gearing of its balance sheet to fund the large investment programme.

A dilution of provincial oversight and support could exert downward pressure on PDT’s ratings. Conversely, a positive rating action could result from more formalised support from the province, such as an explicit guarantee on all financial liabilities.

PDT has almost completed the two milestone projects of its first period of activity. The new biotechnology University site will be fully in operation in 2013 while the new science Museum of Trento was delivered in mid-2012. The completion and lease of these real estate projects should generate additional revenue of around EUR1.5m, thus contributing to keep a balanced income statement over the 2013-2015 period. Rents flows of around EUR6m from 2013 should cover PDT’s lean cost structure, largely made up of personnel and maintenance services costs.

Assets sales have been sluggish since 2011, due to a downturn of the local real estate market which contracted by about 10% in 2011-2012. PDT’s turnover was sustained by a number of asset swaps which, however, had no material impact on operating margins and cash flow generation. In view of current market conditions, Fitch does not expect any tangible contribution from asset disposals to the financing of PDT’s new investment cycle.

PDT’s 2013-2015 investment plan - still to be finalised- should be focused on the new trade fair in Riva del Garda and a new conference centre in Trento. Under Fitch’s scenario, the capex plan of EUR150m will be largely funded by provincial-supported financial debt - which will increase to EUR225m by 2015, from current EUR117m - and to a lesser extent, by the collection of concession fees that PAT contributed as equity over the past few years. The plan and related investments could be revised upward if the recovery of the real estate market would allow PDT to sell part of its non-core real estate assets.

The roll-out of the plan implies some execution risks, chiefly related to potential cost overruns on the budgeted projects. Nevertheless, PDT’s track record in managing contract works - with costs of executed projects substantially in line with budget figures - mitigates this risk. Fitch also understands that PDT has no material legal proceedings pending, apart from a legal dispute on a public auction for which it has provisioned EUR4m, despite having succeeded in the judgement of first instance.

PDT’s debt of EUR117m at December 2012 benefits from strong provincial support. Bonds and loans are either directly repaid by the province or backed by letter of comforts and provincial multi-annual subsidies. The partial short term debt structure entails some refinancing risk. However, PDT’s intention to refinance the EUR45m bond maturing in 2013 through a long-term debt transaction should lengthen the current debt maturity profile.

PDT has access to credit lines from the province’s treasury bank (law 4/1975 art. 5) and the province can advance subsidies to PDT (law 7/1979 art. 9 bis). These backstop liquidity tools provide a safety net if there is a temporary cash shortfall and should ensure, together with strict provincial oversight, timely financial sources if needed.