TEXT-Fitch affirms Italy's Trentino Sviluppo SpA'at 'A';otlk stable

Dec 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italy-based Trentino Sviluppo’s (TS) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at ‘A’ and Short-term foreign currency rating at ‘F1’. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable.

TS’s rating reflects the full ownership by the Autonomous Province of Trento (PAT; ‘AA-'/Negative) as well as the extensive control and oversight it exerts over TS’s operations. PAT appoints TS’s board of directors and auditors, and retains final approval over TS’s investment and borrowing choices as the province implements its policies for the support of local companies through TS with equity injections and/or financial leases.

PAT is TS’s sponsor under Fitch’s criteria “Ratings of Public sector entities - Outside the United States” with a top-down approach. The Stable Outlook on TS, compared with the province’s Negative Outlook, incorporates a two-notch rating differentiation, which would likely be narrowed if the province was downgraded. An un-anticipated dilution of provincial oversight or support could be negative for the ratings. Conversely, an upgrade of the province, although unlikely at the moment, could trigger an upgrade of TS, albeit not automatic and provided that all else is equal.

TS’s core mandate is to manage provincial funds on behalf of the province which provides a fee for this activity. The provincial funds under management have their own balance sheets and separate income statements from TS and a funding structure largely based on resources granted from PAT.

However, due to the expected contraction of PAT’s subsidies, TS is likely to tap the financial market to finance future funds capex with borrowing potentially contracted either on its balance sheet or on those of the funds. In the latter case, TS would act as agent of the funds and debt transactions would not benefit from TS’s ratings. In the former case, TS would pass the resources collected on the capital market to the funds which, in exchange, would provide rents generated from its portfolio of assets to serve TS’s debt (a back-to-back transaction).

If rental income was insufficient, the provincial law, 6/99, art 33, 8ter, states that PAT would cover the gap, although Fitch understands that this ultimate/top-up guarantee may not be available on credit lines that are not originated under back-to-back transactions. Under Fitch’s baseline scenario, the EUR150m 2012-2014 capital plan of TS’s largest managed fund (Fund 33-34) is expected to be financed by TS’s direct borrowings of EUR30m to be contracted in 2013-2014.

The company has a solid balance sheet with zero financial debt at end-2011, high level of capitalisation (EUR198m equity or 67% of total assets) and a large portfolio of real estate assets of EUR200m. Although TS is incorporating the provincial subsidiary Trentino marketing, Fitch does not expect any material change in the company’s mission and budget size as the merged company has modest assets (EUR14m) and costs and revenue flows of around EUR25m which will inflate TS’s income statement without any material impact on margins and final results. In Fitch’s view, the income statement will remain balanced in line with its not for profit mission.