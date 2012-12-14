FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch drops TGK-2's ratings
December 14, 2012 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch drops TGK-2's ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn OJSC Territorial Generation Company No.2’s (TGK-2) ratings, as listed below.

Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as TGK-2 has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for TGK-2.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR): ‘CC’, withdrawn

Long term local currency IDR: ‘CC’, withdrawn

National Long-term rating: ‘CC(rus)', withdrawn

RUB5bn notes due 17 September 2013 senior unsecured rating: ‘C’/‘RR6’, withdrawn

RUB5bn notes due 17 September 2013 national senior unsecured rating: ‘C(rus)', withdrawn

