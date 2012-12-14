FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P lowers Ferrexpo to 'B' after Ukraine downgrade;otlk neg
December 14, 2012 / 12:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P lowers Ferrexpo to 'B' after Ukraine downgrade;otlk neg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 14 -

Overview

-- On Dec. 7, 2012, we lowered our sovereign rating and transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment on Ukraine to ‘B’; the rating has a negative outlook.

-- We consider that Ferrexpo is exposed to rising country risks in Ukraine, where its major operating assets are located.

-- We are lowering our long-term rating on Ferrexpo to ‘B’.

-- The negative outlook on Ferrexpo reflects the risk of a downgrade over the next 12 months if we lower our sovereign rating and T&C assessment on Ukraine further.

Rating Action

On Dec. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Ukraine-based iron ore pellets producer Ferrexpo PLC to ‘B’ from ‘B+'. The outlook is negative.

We also lowered our ratings on Ferrexpo’s senior unsecured notes to ‘B’. The recovery rating on the notes remains unchanged at ‘3’, indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

At the same time, we affirmed our ‘B’ short-term corporate credit rating on Ferrexpo.

