TEXT-S&P revises Ukrainian Railways outlook to stable

Dec 14 -

Overview

-- On Dec. 7, 2012, we lowered both our long-term sovereign credit rating and transfer and convertibility assessment on Ukraine to ‘B’ from ‘B+'. The outlook on Ukraine remains negative.

-- We think that deteriorating economic fundamentals in Ukraine, uncertain economic growth prospects, and the rising financing needs of the Ukrainian government could restrict the access of Ukrainian railway operator The State Administration of Railways Transport of Ukraine (Ukrainian Railways) to long-term foreign currency financing.

-- We are therefore revising the outlook on Ukrainian Railways to stable from positive and affirming our ‘B-’ long-term corporate credit rating on the company.

-- The stable outlook reflects our opinion that, despite an increasingly challenging funding environment, Ukrainian Railways’ liquidity coverage will remain about 1x over the near to medium term, based on our assumption that the company will be able to refinance or roll over its short-term debt maturities in the local market.

Rating Action

On Dec. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook to stable from positive on Ukrainian railway operator The State Administration of Railways Transport of Ukraine (Ukrainian Railways). At the same time, we affirmed our ‘B-’ long-term corporate credit rating on the company.